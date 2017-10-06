Multi-Color Corporation (LABL) Position Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,926,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 327,342 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 11.36% of Multi-Color Corporation worth $157,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABL. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Multi-Color Corporation in the second quarter worth about $105,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Multi-Color Corporation by 88.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Multi-Color Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Multi-Color Corporation by 100.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Multi-Color Corporation by 10.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Multi-Color Corporation news, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $2,005,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,211.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $253,104.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,484.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,846 shares of company stock worth $5,194,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) opened at 84.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.80. Multi-Color Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.47 million. Multi-Color Corporation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Multi-Color Corporation will post $3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LABL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Multi-Color Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Multi-Color Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Multi-Color Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Multi-Color Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Multi-Color Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Multi-Color Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Multi-Color Corporation Profile

Multi-Color Corporation (Multi-Color) is engaged in label solutions business, supporting brands, including producers of home and personal care, wine and spirit, food and beverage, healthcare and specialty consumer products. The Company serves international brand owners in North, Central and South America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and China and Southeast Asia with a range of label technologies in Pressure Sensitive, Glue-Applied (Cut and Stack), In-Mold, Shrink Sleeve and Heat Transfer.

