M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,590 Shares of Fluor Corporation (FLR)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fluor Corporation were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fluor Corporation by 3,137.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,025,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,903,000 after buying an additional 8,746,386 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fluor Corporation by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 4,721,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,165,000 after buying an additional 1,890,300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Fluor Corporation by 1,807.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 537,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,482,000 after buying an additional 509,200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Fluor Corporation by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,415,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,319,000 after buying an additional 487,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fluor Corporation by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,490,000 after buying an additional 460,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $48.00 target price on shares of Fluor Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluor Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Fluor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fluor Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Fluor Corporation from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) opened at 43.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. Fluor Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Fluor Corporation had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluor Corporation will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Fluor Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.33%.

Fluor Corporation Company Profile

Fluor Corporation (Fluor) is a holding company. The Company operates its business in four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Government, and Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity (MMAI). The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers professional services providing engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, as well as project management services on a global basis.

