M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited in the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 409,967 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,985,000 after purchasing an additional 305,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,264,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 246,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Monday, July 17th. Vetr upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.26 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts, Limited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.28.

In other news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,711 shares in the company, valued at $994,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Matt Maddox sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.44, for a total transaction of $6,153,576.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 350,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,288,055.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,351 shares of company stock worth $9,621,369. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) opened at 146.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.07 and its 200-day moving average is $130.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.67. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $150.40.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 165.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post $5.06 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

