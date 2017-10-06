MSCI Inc (MSCI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,330,000 after purchasing an additional 121,542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,083 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $239,878.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,289,234.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. BidaskClub cut shares of MSCI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS AG increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

MSCI Inc (MSCI) opened at 121.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.67 and its 200-day moving average is $105.54. MSCI Inc has a 12 month low of $76.52 and a 12 month high of $121.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. MSCI had a return on equity of 87.11% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $316.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post $3.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc offers products and services to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes. Its segments include Index, Analytics and All Other segment. All Other segment comprises environmental, social and governance (ESG) and Real Estate segments. Its indexes are used in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

