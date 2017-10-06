Morses Club PLC (MCL) Price Target Raised to GBX 165 at Beaufort Securities

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) had its price target upped by Beaufort Securities from GBX 155 ($2.06) to GBX 165 ($2.19) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MCL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Morses Club PLC in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Numis Securities Ltd dropped their price target on Morses Club PLC from GBX 149 ($1.98) to GBX 138 ($1.83) and set an add rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Morses Club PLC (MCL) traded down 1.41% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 140.00. The stock had a trading volume of 91,766 shares. Morses Club PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 100.81 and a 52 week high of GBX 163.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 139.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.88. The firm’s market cap is GBX 181.30 million.

About Morses Club PLC

Morses Club PLC is a United Kingdom-based home collected credit (HCC) lender. The Company is a consumer finance business focused on the home collected credit market. The Company operates under the Morses Club brand and provides unsecured loans to customers over 20-78 week periods, which are repayable on a weekly basis.

