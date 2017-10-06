Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for General Motors Company (GM)

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.79.

Get General Motors Company alerts:

Shares of General Motors (GM) traded up 2.4782% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.9367. 14,220,087 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.8124 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $36.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post $6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/morgan-stanley-reiterates-overweight-rating-for-general-motors-company-gm.html.

In related news, insider Alan S. Batey sold 8,144 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,682.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,226.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $347,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $427,179. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 842,901 shares of company stock valued at $31,928,733. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Waldron LP increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 8,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in General Motors by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 33,195 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,226,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 504,307 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,832,000 after buying an additional 252,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.