Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

HDS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered HD Supply Holdings from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a neutral rating on shares of HD Supply Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HD Supply Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered HD Supply Holdings from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.21.

Shares of HD Supply Holdings (HDS) opened at 36.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43. HD Supply Holdings has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $44.73.

HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. HD Supply Holdings had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings will post $2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Holdings declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings by 17,050.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,197,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings by 16.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,562,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,500 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings during the second quarter worth about $117,147,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings by 84.7% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,543,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings by 153.7% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,883,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,225 shares during the last quarter.

About HD Supply Holdings

HD Supply Holdings, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America. The Company’s segments include Facilities Maintenance, Construction & Industrial-White Cap, and Corporate. As of January 29, 2017, the Company operated through approximately 500 locations across 48 states in the United States and six Canadian provinces.

