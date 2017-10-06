Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Hubbell Inc (HUBB)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a $132.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

HUBB has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, June 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) traded down 0.15% on Monday, hitting $117.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,766 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.04. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $125.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.21 and a 200 day moving average of $115.52.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.35 million. Hubbell had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 8.23%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell will post $5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 2,397.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 103.1% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 220.0% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products for a range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. The Company’s segments include Electrical and the Power. The Electrical segment consists of businesses that sell stock and custom products, including standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, lighting fixtures and controls, components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market, as well as other electrical equipment.

