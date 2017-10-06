Morgan Stanley Raises 3M Company (MMM) Price Target to $201.00

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on 3M from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered 3M from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $208.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) traded down 0.17% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.00. The stock had a trading volume of 298,920 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.10. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.85 and a 12 month high of $217.61. The company has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post $8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a $4.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

In other news, VP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.66, for a total value of $295,110.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $633,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Keel sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $1,023,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,498.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,890 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,275,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 17,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust lifted its position in shares of 3M by 20.0% in the first quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 60,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $6,178,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 99,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

