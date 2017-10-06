Morgan Stanley Increases Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) Price Target to $8.00

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 45.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on INVA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Cowen and Company set a $16.00 price objective on Innoviva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of Innoviva (INVA) traded down 0.34% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. 56,516 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 52.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Innoviva will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 868.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 37.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 8.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 79.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc, formerly Theravance, Inc, is engaged in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate (FF)/vilanterol (VI)) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol (UMEC/VI)).

