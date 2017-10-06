Moog Inc. (MOG.A) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Moog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cowen and Company restated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Moog in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Moog currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.50.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. Moog had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $626.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices.

