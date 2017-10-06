Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Position Trimmed by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,432,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,547,000 after acquiring an additional 771,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,937,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,848,000 after acquiring an additional 376,666 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 20,621,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,091,000 after acquiring an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,907,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,633,000 after acquiring an additional 203,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,679,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,849,000 after acquiring an additional 463,345 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) traded down 0.36% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.20. 93,130 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.02. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $57.25.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage Corporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $907.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sydney Selati sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage Corporation in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage Corporation in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Monster Beverage Corporation to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Monster Beverage Corporation Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

