Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.79. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.14.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) traded up 0.37% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.63. 33,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $75.04 and a one year high of $108.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $176,224.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 367,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,273,372.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $482,114.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 282,327 shares in the company, valued at $27,244,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,819 shares of company stock worth $11,472,966 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 25,140.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,186,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,591,000 after buying an additional 4,170,068 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,162,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,070,000 after acquiring an additional 577,248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 799,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,086,000 after acquiring an additional 499,387 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14,285.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 467,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 464,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,270,000 after acquiring an additional 271,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company operates in the design, development, marketing and sale of power solutions for the communications, storage and computing, consumer and industrial markets segment.

