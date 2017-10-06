Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 474 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity Corp were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingevity Corp in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corp by 46.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity Corp during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity Corp during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ingevity Corp alerts:

Shares of Ingevity Corp (NGVT) traded up 0.209% on Friday, reaching $64.735. 35,136 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.54. Ingevity Corp has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.705.

Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.56 million. Ingevity Corp had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 76.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post $2.41 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/monetary-management-group-inc-sells-474-shares-of-ingevity-corp-ngvt.html.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $68.00 price target on shares of Ingevity Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Ingevity Corp in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ingevity Corp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ingevity Corp in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

About Ingevity Corp

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high performance carbon materials. The Company is also a manufacturer of activated carbon used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.