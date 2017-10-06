Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $414,000 Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (ANTM)

Monetary Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 202,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2,835.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,161,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,159 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,186,000. Sii Investments Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Anthem by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Anthem by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,252,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,933,000 after purchasing an additional 176,023 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Swedish sold 21,125 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.63, for a total transaction of $4,027,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 524 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $99,979.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,034,202. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE ANTM) traded up 0.22% on Friday, reaching $193.35. 220,466 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.82. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.85 and a 52 week high of $198.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. Anthem had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post $11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc is a health benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. It offers a spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, including consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.

