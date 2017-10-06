Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $307,000 Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. by 9.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. by 8.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in New Residential Investment Corp. in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Residential Investment Corp. in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment Corp. in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. 48.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NRZ. Vetr cut shares of New Residential Investment Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.55 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of New Residential Investment Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment Corp. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of New Residential Investment Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of New Residential Investment Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE NRZ) traded down 0.98% on Friday, reaching $17.10. 930,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.03.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. New Residential Investment Corp. had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 55.85%. The business had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. New Residential Investment Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 72.20%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, and managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company’s segments include investments in excess mortgage servicing rights (Excess MSRs); investments in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs); investments in servicer advances; investments in real estate securities; investments in residential mortgage loans; investments in consumer loans, and corporate.

