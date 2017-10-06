Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $239,000 Stake in 3M Company (MMM)

Monetary Management Group Inc. held its position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 34,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 40,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company (NYSE MMM) opened at 216.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Company has a 52-week low of $163.85 and a 52-week high of $217.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.98 and its 200-day moving average is $203.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). 3M had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M Company will post $8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.175 dividend. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

In other news, insider Frank R. Jr. Little sold 2,719 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $560,195.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,428 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.66, for a total transaction of $295,110.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,890. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.65.

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

