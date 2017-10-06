Mondi Plc (MONDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mondi Plc (NASDAQ:MONDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Mondi Plc (NASDAQ:MONDY) traded down 2.68% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.00. 1,005 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion and a PE ratio of 18.39. Mondi Plc has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $58.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44.

