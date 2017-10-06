Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) Stake Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.11% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) Stake Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/monarch-casino-resort-inc-mcri-stake-lifted-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) opened at 39.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $699.38 million, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 11.77%. Analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post $1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCRI. ValuEngine downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,170,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 482,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,613,025.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc (Monarch), through its subsidiary, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa (the Atlantis), a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. The Company also owns and operates Monarch Casino Black Hawk. The Company’s segments include Atlantis and Monarch Casino Black Hawk.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.