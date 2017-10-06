Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Shares Gap Down to $13.80

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $13.80. Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 1,060,063 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNTA. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The firm’s market capitalization is $959.03 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($1.53) EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Craig A. Wheeler sold 35,667 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $678,743.01. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 286,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,882.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,116 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $62,028.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 269,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,311.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,498. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing generic versions of drugs, biosimilars and therapeutics for oncology and autoimmune disease. The Company has developed generic version of LOVENOX (enoxaparin sodium injection) and COPAXONE (glatiramer acetate injection).

