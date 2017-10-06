Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Shares Down 13.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) shares fell 13.7% during trading on Wednesday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $15.10. 5,150,892 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 817% from the average session volume of 561,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

In other news, President Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,116 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $62,028.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 269,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,311.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Craig A. Wheeler sold 35,667 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $678,743.01. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 286,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,882.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,498 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTA. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 179.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 112,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 72,361 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 749.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,002,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s market capitalization is $1.02 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($1.53) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/momenta-pharmaceuticals-inc-mnta-shares-down-13-7-following-analyst-downgrade.html.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing generic versions of drugs, biosimilars and therapeutics for oncology and autoimmune disease. The Company has developed generic version of LOVENOX (enoxaparin sodium injection) and COPAXONE (glatiramer acetate injection).

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.