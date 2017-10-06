MML Investors Services LLC Has $193,000 Stake in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC)

MML Investors Services LLC maintained its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.11% of NAPCO Security Technologies worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 254,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) opened at 9.95 on Friday. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $187.52 million, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post $0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

NAPCO Security Technologies Profile

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of security products, encompassing access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. These products are used for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and governmental applications, and are sold across the world principally to independent distributors, dealers and installers of security equipment.

