MML Investors Services LLC Has $161,000 Holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (BGY)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 6.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 12.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 3.8% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 461,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 194,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the period.

Shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) opened at 6.61 on Friday. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (the Trust), formerly BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust, is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation.

