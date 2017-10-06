MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Holdings Cut by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of MKS Instruments worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Charles Quirk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $935,105. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ MKSI) traded up 0.53% during trading on Friday, reaching $95.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,448 shares. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $96.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average is $78.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.86 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 15.47%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post $5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

MKS Instruments, Inc is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measures, controls, powers, delivers, monitors and analyzes critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes. The Company operates through two segments, including the Vacuum & Analysis segment and the Light & Motion segment.

