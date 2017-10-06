Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in a research note released on Monday. Mizuho currently has a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Shares of Tyson Foods (TSN) opened at 71.07 on Monday. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post $5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Mikel A. Durham purchased 2,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.77 per share, for a total transaction of $184,747.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Leatherby sold 145,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $9,572,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

