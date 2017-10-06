Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (MITEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development of real estate, including office buildings, residential properties and commercial properties. The Building Business segment is engaged in the development, leasing and property management of office buildings. Its Lifestyle Property segment operates the PREMIUM OUTLETS, MARK IS and other retail facilities. The Residential Business segment provides services, such as development, marketing and leasing. It is engaged in undertaking approximately 30 development projects in over 10 states, including distribution facilities and homes. Its Investment Management segment offers services for both individual and institutional investors. Its Architectural Design and Engineering segment engages in the design and administration of construction and civil engineering projects. Its Hotel Business maintains a network of over eight hotels. Its Real Estate Services segment provides a range of solutions for individuals and corporations. “

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate Co (OTCMKTS:MITEY) opened at 17.55 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Estate Co has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Mitsubishi Estate Co (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate Co had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.43%. Analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate Co will post $0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

