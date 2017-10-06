Mitra Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 51,400 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT)

Mitra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. Insight Enterprises accounts for 7.6% of Mitra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mitra Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Insight Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 6,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $209,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,394.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ NSIT) traded up 0.07% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. 86,839 shares of the stock were exchanged. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post $3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Insight Enterprises to a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is engaged in providing information technology (IT) hardware, software, and cloud and service solutions to business, government, healthcare and educational clients. The Company operates through three segments: North America, EMEA and APAC. North America comprises the United States and Canada; EMEA comprises Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and APAC comprises Asia Pacific.

