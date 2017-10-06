MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (MBPFF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (NASDAQ:MBPFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mitchells & Butlers Plc is engaged in restaurants & pubs business. The company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs. Its business segment consists of Retail Operating and Property business. Retail Operating business manages Group’s retail operating units. Property business holds the Group’s freehold and leasehold property. Mitchells & Butlers Plc is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (MBPFF) traded up 0.0000% on Tuesday, reaching $3.2373. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,790 shares. MITCHELLS &BUTLERS has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.6484. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

