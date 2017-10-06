Milestone Group Inc. Continues to Hold Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Milestone Group Inc. held its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,547,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,504,000 after buying an additional 2,451,390 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,921,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,020,000 after buying an additional 1,267,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,893,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,746,446,000 after buying an additional 1,223,457 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5,377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after buying an additional 1,168,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,581,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,119,000 after buying an additional 802,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb Company alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $335,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph C. Caldarella sold 9,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Milestone Group Inc. Continues to Hold Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/milestone-group-inc-continues-to-hold-position-in-bristol-myers-squibb-company-bmy.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE BMY) opened at 63.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $64.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb also saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 37,577 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 274% compared to the average daily volume of 10,041 call options.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post $2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Vetr lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.67 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “long-term buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.