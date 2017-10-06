MidSouth Bancorp (MSL) Stake Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,205 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.09% of MidSouth Bancorp worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 15.0% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 32.5% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 24.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MidSouth Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSL. Stephens raised MidSouth Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS AG cut MidSouth Bancorp to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on MidSouth Bancorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MidSouth Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of MidSouth Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE MSL) opened at 12.45 on Friday. MidSouth Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm’s market capitalization is $205.96 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. MidSouth Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that MidSouth Bancorp will post ($0.10) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. MidSouth Bancorp’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “MidSouth Bancorp (MSL) Stake Increased by MML Investors Services LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/midsouth-bancorp-msl-stake-increased-by-mml-investors-services-llc.html.

MidSouth Bancorp Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates primarily through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, MidSouth Bank, N.A. The Company is operating principally in the community banking business by providing banking services to commercial and retail customers through the Bank. The Bank is community oriented and focuses primarily on offering commercial and consumer loan and deposit services to individuals and small to middle market businesses in Louisiana, and central and east Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MidSouth Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidSouth Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.