Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,045 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.93% of Middlefield Banc Corp. worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M3F Inc. bought a new position in Middlefield Banc Corp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,040,000. Siena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc Corp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Middlefield Banc Corp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,585,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc Corp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc Corp. by 66.0% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 18,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

In other Middlefield Banc Corp. news, Director Darryl E. Mast bought 2,400 shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.42 per share, with a total value of $109,008.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ MBCN) opened at 47.25 on Friday. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $151.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15.

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Middlefield Banc Corp. had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post $3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Middlefield Banc Corp.’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Middlefield Banking Company (MBC) and EMORECO Inc MBC is engaged in the general commercial banking business in northeastern and central Ohio. MBC offers customers a range of banking services, including checking, savings, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities and travelers’ checks.

