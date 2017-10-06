Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Shares Bought by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.94.

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) traded down 0.39% during trading on Friday, hitting $90.94. The stock had a trading volume of 785,030 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $91.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $972.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post $5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $200,876.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $251,893.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,997.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,829 shares of company stock worth $561,905. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal and timing products.

