Michel Dahan Sells 1,398 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) SVP Michel Dahan sold 1,398 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $27,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michel Dahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Michel Dahan sold 5,000 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $96,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Michel Dahan sold 5,000 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ AKBA) traded down 2.054% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.835. 59,074 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $344.68 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($2.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based on hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. The Company’s lead product candidate, vadadustat, is indicated for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD).

