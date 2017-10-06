Michael J. Pellini Sells 4,349 Shares of Foundation Medicine, Inc. (FMI) Stock

Foundation Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMI) Director Michael J. Pellini sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $168,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael J. Pellini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 6th, Michael J. Pellini sold 15,856 shares of Foundation Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $615,847.04.

Foundation Medicine, Inc. (FMI) opened at 44.70 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.61 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35. Foundation Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.94 million. Foundation Medicine had a negative return on equity of 109.63% and a negative net margin of 131.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Foundation Medicine, Inc. will post ($4.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 8.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 15.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 31.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FMI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foundation Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Foundation Medicine Company Profile

Foundation Medicine, Inc is a molecular information company. The Company sells products that are enabled by its molecular information platform to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies. It is engaged in the business of delivering molecular information about cancer to its customers. Its platform includes various methods and algorithms for analyzing specimens across various types of cancer.

