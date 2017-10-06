MGM Resorts International (MGM) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS AG

UBS AG downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Instinet reiterated a buy rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE MGM) traded down 0.55% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913,917 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.46.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “MGM Resorts International (MGM) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS AG” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/mgm-resorts-international-mgm-cut-to-neutral-at-ubs-ag.html.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider Robert Baldwin sold 49,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $1,629,300.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,328.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Murren sold 57,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $1,806,264.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 969,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,565,760.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 819,831 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,927. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,138,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,194,000 after purchasing an additional 102,486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.