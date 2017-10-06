MetLife, Inc. (MET) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for 1.8% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron LP lifted its stake in MetLife by 5.1% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 6,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $24,439,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 9.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,006,000 after buying an additional 307,878 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 5.4% in the first quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 191,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE MET) opened at 52.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $53.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.59 and a beta of 1.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Langen Mcalenn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised MetLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.45.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

