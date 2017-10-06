Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Methanex Corporation to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Methanex Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Methanex Corporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Methanex Corporation in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Get Methanex Corporation alerts:

Shares of Methanex Corporation (MEOH) opened at 51.00 on Wednesday. Methanex Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $53.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.41 million. Methanex Corporation had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Methanex Corporation will post $3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,660,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/methanex-corporation-meoh-rating-reiterated-by-scotiabank.html.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Methanex Corporation by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Methanex Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Turner Investments LLC bought a new position in Methanex Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Methanex Corporation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Methanex Corporation by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation Company Profile

Methanex Corp is a Canada-based producer and supplier of methanol to a range of international markets. The Company operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, the United States, as well as Trinidad and Tobago. Its global operations are supported by a global supply chain of terminals, storage facilities and a fleet of methanol ocean tankers.

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.