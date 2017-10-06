Merus N.V. (MRUS) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.24

Media stories about Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Merus N.V. earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.0120795729322 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merus N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Merus N.V. in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Merus N.V. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merus N.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ MRUS) traded up 0.14% on Friday, reaching $20.83. 4,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Merus N.V. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. The company’s market cap is $404.02 million.

