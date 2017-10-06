Merck KGaA (MRK) PT Set at €123.00 by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Commerzbank Ag set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS AG started coverage on Merck KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €109.43 ($128.75).

Shares of Merck KGaA (MRK) opened at 95.569 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of €41.55 billion and a PE ratio of 24.914. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €101.84. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €89.00 and a 12-month high of €115.00.

