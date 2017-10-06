Menta Capital LLC Holds Stake in TravelCenters of America LLC (TA)

Menta Capital LLC continued to hold its stake in TravelCenters of America LLC (NYSE:TA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC owned 0.08% of TravelCenters of America worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 18.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth $106,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 6.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 111,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period.

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) opened at 5.15 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. The stock’s market cap is $203.71 million.

TravelCenters of America (NYSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. TravelCenters of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America LLC will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered TravelCenters of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $9.00 target price on TravelCenters of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

TravelCenters of America Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters) operates and franchises travel centers and convenience store and restaurant locations. The Company’s segments include travel centers, convenience stores, and corporate and other. The Company offers a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants (QSRs), travel/convenience stores and various customer amenities.

