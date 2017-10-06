MDC Partners (MDCA) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

MDC Partners (NASDAQ: MDCA) is one of 37 public companies in the “Advertising & Marketing” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MDC Partners to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MDC Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDC Partners -1.70% -5.72% 1.77% MDC Partners Competitors -7.37% -10.02% -3.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MDC Partners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDC Partners 0 4 3 0 2.43 MDC Partners Competitors 43 416 873 16 2.64

MDC Partners currently has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 8.63%. As a group, “Advertising & Marketing” companies have a potential upside of 13.65%. Given MDC Partners’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MDC Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of MDC Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of shares of all “Advertising & Marketing” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of MDC Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Advertising & Marketing” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MDC Partners and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio MDC Partners $1.47 billion $150.77 million -20.00 MDC Partners Competitors $1.10 billion $149.96 million 19.85

MDC Partners has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. MDC Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

MDC Partners has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDC Partners’ peers have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MDC Partners beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc. is a provider of global marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. The Company and its subsidiary agencies (Partner Firms) deliver a range of customized services. The Company’s segments include Reportable Segment, All Other and Corporate. The Reportable segment consists of the Company’s integrated advertising, media and public relations service companies. The All Other segment consists of the companies that provide the Company’s specialist marketing offerings, such as direct marketing, sales promotion, market research, strategic communications, database and customer relationship management, data analytics and insights, corporate identity, and design and branding. The Reportable segment includes the operations of various companies, such as Allison & Partners, Anomaly, Crispin Porter + Bogusky, Doner, Forsman & Bodenfors, Hunter PR, kbs, MDC Media Partners and 72andSunny.

