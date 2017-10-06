McDonald’s Corporation’s (MCD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) in a research report report published on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird currently has a $170.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura set a $172.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $174.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.96.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) traded up 0.70% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.91. 1,230,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.10 and a 200 day moving average of $149.29. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.33 and a 52-week high of $161.72. The company has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.69.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. McDonald’s Corporation had a net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 264.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post $6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 10,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $1,666,870.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,191.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $4,013,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,938 shares of company stock worth $11,033,009. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,300,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,776,174,000 after acquiring an additional 906,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,606,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,363,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,288,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,413,646,000 after acquiring an additional 606,232 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,058,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,846,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s Corporation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,835,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,812,747,000 after acquiring an additional 360,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

