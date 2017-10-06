McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on McCarthy & Stone PLC from GBX 220 ($2.92) to GBX 205 ($2.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays PLC reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 152 ($2.02) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on McCarthy & Stone PLC from GBX 195 ($2.59) to GBX 187 ($2.48) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on McCarthy & Stone PLC from GBX 263 ($3.49) to GBX 273 ($3.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 202.22 ($2.68).

McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON MCS) opened at 150.20 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 807.02 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 173.29. McCarthy & Stone PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 143.90 and a 1-year high of GBX 199.60.

