Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 167.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) opened at 1.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The stock’s market cap is $51.79 million.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post ($0.82) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 62.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $525,000. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The Company’s clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery.

