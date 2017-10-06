Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.22% of Dillard’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 16.4% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDS. ValuEngine raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on Dillard’s from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $27,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) traded up 0.11% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,393 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.12. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $83.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.77). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post $3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 10.18%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc is a retailer of fashion apparel, cosmetics and home furnishing. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 293 Dillard’s stores, including 25 clearance centers, and an Internet store offering a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men and children, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

