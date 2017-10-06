Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $3.88 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 139,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks Inc. alerts:

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) traded up 0.35% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,308 shares. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post $2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.39%.

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

In other news, EVP Vincent Molinaro sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $438,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,881,320.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,044 shares of company stock valued at $974,774. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/maverick-capital-ltd-takes-3-88-million-position-in-juniper-networks-inc-jnpr.html.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.