Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $4 Million in Humana Inc. (HUM) Stock

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth $120,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its position in Humana by 22.1% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Humana by 139.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 12,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $3,022,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,172,061.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Todoroff Christopher sold 22,935 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total value of $5,791,546.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,732.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,595 shares of company stock worth $14,133,706 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Humana Inc. (HUM) traded up 0.81% on Friday, hitting $247.34. The stock had a trading volume of 220,758 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.09. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.50 and a 12-month high of $259.76. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $13.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post $11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group and Specialty, Healthcare Services and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

