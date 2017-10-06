Matrix Service Company (MTRX) Stake Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,070 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Matrix Service worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 75,899 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service Company alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/matrix-service-company-mtrx-stake-lowered-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

Matrix Service Company (MTRX) opened at 14.80 on Friday. Matrix Service Company has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. The stock’s market capitalization is $395.49 million.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service Company will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Matrix Service has an average rating of “Hold”.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, mining and minerals markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical Infrastructure, Oil Gas & Chemical, Storage Solutions and Industrial.

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.