Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Stake Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,807,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,176,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,116 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 22,644.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,685,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,737 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,923,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,425 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,660,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,665,000 after purchasing an additional 722,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1,000.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 783,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,149,000 after purchasing an additional 712,562 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) opened at 143.75 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $99.51 and a 52-week high of $143.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.71 and its 200-day moving average is $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $153.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Mastercard had a net margin of 38.30% and a return on equity of 74.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post $4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 87,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $11,092,438.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,736,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,272,463,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 91,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total transaction of $11,824,777.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,138,280.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,668 shares of company stock valued at $112,301,656 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

