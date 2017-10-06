Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Shares Bought by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.0% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1,365.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 108.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE MA) opened at 143.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.71 and its 200-day moving average is $125.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.51 and a 12-month high of $143.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Mastercard had a net margin of 38.30% and a return on equity of 74.92%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post $4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 87,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $11,092,438.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,736,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,272,463,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 91,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total transaction of $11,824,777.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,570 shares in the company, valued at $22,138,280.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 869,668 shares of company stock valued at $112,301,656. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

